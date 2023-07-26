Body washed up in Salisbury identified as Seabrook man, 28

The body of a 28-year-old New Hampshire resident was found washed ashore on Salisbury Beach earlier this week. According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, a person walking along the beach at 1 a.m. on Tuesday discovered the body floating near 4 Ocean Front Drive in Salisbury. The man has been identified as Xhoi Docnoka from Seabrook, New Hampshire.

A police officer responding to the scene pulled the body from the ankle-deep water, and Docnoka was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death is currently under investigation by Salisbury police and the district attorney’s office.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances surrounding Docnoka’s death. Authorities are likely conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause and any potential factors that may have contributed to his death.

