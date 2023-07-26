Body Found on Salisbury Beach Identified as Xhoi Docnoka

The recent discovery of the body of 28-year-old Xhoi Docnoka in the waters off Salisbury Beach has highlighted society’s struggles in effectively dealing with the mentally ill. Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler expressed his concerns about the incident, emphasizing that it reflects a broken system that fails to provide adequate support for individuals with mental health issues.

Docnoka was well-known to the Salisbury police due to his ongoing mental health problems. He had been taken into custody by the police on multiple occasions, including the week leading up to his death. The authorities had taken him to Exeter Hospital once and to Newburyport’s Anna Jaques Hospital twice for evaluation. However, since Docnoka was estranged from his family, he was released shortly after being evaluated.

Chief Fowler emphasized that this tragic incident demonstrates the deficiencies in the current system. There is a lack of appropriate facilities to handle mentally ill individuals in such situations. Emergency departments are often ill-equipped to provide the necessary care, unless they are large hospitals with significant psychiatric units.

Following Docnoka’s death, the police discovered that he had recently been released from jail after being arrested in another jurisdiction. He had complied with the terms of his release and met with his probation officer. The investigation into his death revealed that he had been seen on private surveillance cameras at Salisbury Beach on the evening of July 24, acting erratically.

Chief Fowler clarified that at this stage, it is unclear whether Docnoka’s death was accidental or intentional, and there is no evidence of foul play. The Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Detective Unit, and the Salisbury Police Department are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Docnoka’s case highlights the need for comprehensive reform in how society handles mental health issues. It is crucial to establish appropriate facilities and resources to support individuals with mental illnesses, ensuring that they receive the care and assistance they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives..

