Body Found at Salisbury Beach Identified as Xhoi Docnoka, New Hampshire Man, DA Says

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has identified the body found floating in ankle-deep water at Salisbury Beach early Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Xhoi Docnoka, a 28-year-old man from Seabrook, New Hampshire.

The discovery was made by a person walking along Salisbury Beach at around 1 a.m. The body was seen floating in the water near 4 Ocean Front Drive. A police officer responded to the scene and was able to retrieve the body from the ankle-deep water. Unfortunately, Docnoka was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and the Salisbury Police Department are currently investigating the death. The circumstances surrounding Docnoka’s death have not been disclosed at this time.

The incident has left the community shocked and concerned. Salisbury Beach is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, known for its picturesque shoreline and vibrant atmosphere. The news of a body being found in such shallow water has raised questions about safety and security at the beach.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The community is also being encouraged to remain cautious and vigilant while enjoying the beach.

As the investigation unfolds, residents and visitors are reminded to prioritize their personal safety and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. It is crucial for everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to take necessary precautions to ensure their own well-being.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies are working diligently to determine the cause of Docnoka’s death and provide answers to his loved ones. The community is hopeful that the investigation will shed light on this tragic incident and help prevent similar occurrences in the future..

