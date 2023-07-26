“Atlantic City’s ‘Eastbound Strangler’ Probe Revived as Gilgo Suspect Rex Heuermann’s Jersey Shore Ties Emerge, Including Identified Victim’s Name”

The arrest of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann has reignited interest in cold case murders across the country, including a series of unsolved killings in Atlantic City. In 2006, the bodies of four sex workers were discovered in a sewage ditch behind a motel just west of Atlantic City. The victims, Kim Raffo, Tracy Ann Roberts, Barbara Breidor, and Molly Dilts, were all posed in the same manner, face down in filthy water and barefoot. Like Heuermann’s alleged victims, these women were believed to be sex workers.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect and father of two, was arrested on multiple murder charges in the deaths of three women who vanished between 2007 and 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman found near Gilgo Beach. Investigators are now re-examining Heuermann’s ties to Atlantic City, as he had a timeshare in Las Vegas and property in South Carolina.

A dancer at a strip club in Atlantic City claims to have seen Heuermann multiple times, and she recalls feeling uncomfortable around him. She also saw his photos on the dating app Tinder, which shocked her when they were released by authorities. The dancer and other witnesses in the area have reported seeing Heuermann at various locations, including the strip club and nearby stores.

While investigators are pursuing all leads in the unsolved Atlantic City murders, no official link to Heuermann has been established. Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds stated that they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. However, the similarities between the Golden Keys murders and Heuermann’s alleged crimes, as well as his ties to the area, have raised suspicions.

Atlantic City has a significant sex trade, which could have attracted Heuermann if he was looking for potential victims. The city’s resemblance to Las Vegas, where Heuermann had a timeshare, is also notable. Investigators are now urging anyone with information about Heuermann’s activities in Atlantic City, Las Vegas, or South Carolina to come forward.

As the investigation continues, the community remains on edge, hoping for justice for the victims of these unsolved murders. The arrest of Heuermann has brought renewed attention to these cold cases and the need for answers..

