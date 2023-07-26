Assam CM Visits Family of Triple Murder Victims, Promises Speedy Trial

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family members of a triple murder case that occurred in Golaghat town. The incident took place on July 24, where a man allegedly killed his wife and her parents. The accused, Nazibur Rahman, later surrendered himself to the police.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sarma met with Ankita Ghosh, daughter of the victims, Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, and sister of Sanghamitra Ghosh, the accused person’s wife. Sarma expressed his deep disturbance and pain over the gruesomeness of the crime.

Sarma assured that the charge sheet for the case would be filed within 15 days, and the trial would be held in a fast-track court to ensure the delivery of justice is not delayed. He also expressed displeasure over the police’s action for not looking into the allegations that Sanghamitra was being administered narcotic substances by the accused earlier. Sarma emphasized the need to investigate all possible angles to the case.

The Chief Minister stated that the triple murder case in Golaghat should be seen in the larger context of sinister designs of certain elements. He was accompanied by Ministers of the Assam Cabinet Ajanta Neog, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Member of Legislative Assembly Biswajit Phukan, and Chief Executive of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang during his visit.

The incident occurred at Hindi School Road in Golaghat town. The accused surrendered himself to the police and confessed to committing the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chief Minister’s visit shows the government’s commitment to addressing such heinous crimes and ensuring justice for the victims. The fast-track court process will help expedite the trial and bring the accused to justice. The Assam government is determined to look into all aspects of the case, including the alleged drug angle. The visit also highlights the need for society to address and prevent such acts of violence..

