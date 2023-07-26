Annette Naab dies in Wolcott; Lindsay Naab charged with murder

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Annette Naab Derby in Wolcott. This heartbreaking news has been reported by various news articles, although it is important to note that this is still a developing story and has not yet been officially confirmed or validated.

Annette Naab Derby was a beloved member of our community, known for her warm heart and kind soul. She touched the lives of many with her compassionate nature and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Tragically, her passing is accompanied by the alarming news that her daughter, Lindsay Naab, has been charged with murder. The circumstances surrounding this devastating incident are still under investigation, and we must allow the legal process to unfold to determine the truth.

During this difficult time, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Annette Naab Derby’s family and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this unimaginable loss. May they find solace and strength in the support of their friends and community.

We kindly request that everyone respects the privacy of the family during this period of grief and refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information. Let us come together as a community to support one another and honor the memory of Annette Naab Derby, a remarkable woman whose presence will forever be cherished in our hearts.

