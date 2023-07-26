Acworth Man Receives 25-Year Sentence for Shooting Cousin in the Legs, Violating Probation

Arthur Lee Milsap, a 48-year-old resident of Acworth, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 12 years to be served behind bars, after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentencing took place in Cobb County Superior Court.

The charges against Milsap stemmed from an incident in which he shot his cousin in the legs. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. The victim, identified as Darrell Waller, works as a maintenance man at Peach Stone Independent Senior Living Apartments, where the incident occurred.

According to the investigation, Milsap had been arguing with another resident and Waller earlier in the day. After leaving the premises, Milsap returned and called out to Waller, who was painting an apartment at the time. As Waller emerged from the apartment, Milsap shot him in both legs. Witnesses reported seeing a man driving away in a white truck, which authorities later identified as Milsap’s vehicle using FLOCK license plate readers. Milsap was subsequently arrested by Cherokee County authorities at his residence.

Due to Milsap’s prior felony conviction and probation status, he will not be eligible for parole.

Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. expressed his commitment to keeping the community safe and stated that his office will continue to be tough on crime. The case was prosecuted by Tim Ruffini, while Marietta attorney Sanford A. Rice represented Milsap.

The incident at Peach Stone Independent Senior Living Apartments serves as a reminder of the importance of community safety and the consequences of engaging in criminal activities. The sentence handed down by Judge Victor Reynolds reflects the seriousness of Milsap’s actions and sends a message that such behavior will not be tolerated..

