65-Year-Old George Young Identified as Man Killed in Marrero Shooting | Jefferson Parish

Authorities have identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting in Marrero that left three others injured on Friday evening. The victim, George Young, 65, of Picayune, Mississippi, was pronounced dead after being taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

No arrests have been made in the quadruple shooting as of Tuesday, according to Sgt. Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Mather Drive, where the victims were standing outside when someone opened fire.

The three injured individuals, a 24-year-old man shot in the hip, a 20-year-old man shot in the foot, and a 26-year-old woman shot in the leg, were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not provided any further details about the case, including a description of the suspected shooter. They are urging anyone with information about the homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau at 504-364-5300. Alternatively, the public can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867. Callers do not have to give their names or testify and may be eligible for a $2,500 reward if their information leads to an indictment.

The drive-by shooting in Marrero has shocked the community and raised concerns about gun violence. It is another tragic incident that highlights the need for increased efforts to prevent such acts and ensure the safety of residents. The authorities are working diligently to gather information and apprehend the perpetrator responsible for this senseless act of violence.

The loss of George Young and the injuries sustained by the three other victims serve as a reminder of the devastating impact gun violence can have on individuals and their families. It is crucial for the community to come together and support each other during these difficult times..

