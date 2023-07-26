20-Year-Old Palmer Man, Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy, Identified as MIA Korean War Soldier

A 20-year-old soldier from Palmer, Alaska, who was killed during the Korean War has finally been identified, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Army Cpl. Gordon D. McCarthy’s remains were accounted for on February 13, 2023.

McCarthy was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in 1950. He was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Despite efforts to recover his remains after the battle, they could not be found.

In July 2018, after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes believed to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. These remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for identification.

Scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, to identify McCarthy’s remains. They also utilized mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome DNA analysis, conducted by scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System.

McCarthy’s name is currently recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, alongside the names of other soldiers still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to signify that he has been accounted for.

This identification brings closure to McCarthy’s family and loved ones, who have been waiting for answers for over 70 years. It also highlights the ongoing efforts of the DPAA to locate, identify, and bring home the remains of fallen soldiers, ensuring they receive the recognition and honor they deserve.

The identification of McCarthy serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave men and women in service to their country. It also underscores the importance of never forgetting those who gave their lives, and the commitment to bringing them home, no matter how long it takes..

