19-Year-Old Btech Student Sourav Deep Jumps To Death | Vijayawada News

A tragic incident occurred at KL University in Vijayawada, as a 19-year-old BTech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the hostel building. The student, identified as Sourav Deep from West Bengal, had recently joined the university as a first-year engineering student.

The incident took place on Monday night, and no suicide note was found in the deceased student’s room. The reason behind Sourav’s decision to end his life is still unknown, and an investigation is currently underway.

Fellow students who witnessed the incident immediately informed the university management, who rushed Sourav to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival. Sourav’s devastated parents were informed about the tragic incident.

The authorities have registered a case regarding the incident and are actively investigating the circumstances leading to Sourav’s suicide. It is a heartbreaking loss for his family and the university community, who are left searching for answers and struggling to comprehend the young student’s untimely demise.

Suicide among students is a pressing issue that needs to be addressed with urgency. Educational institutions must prioritize mental health support systems and create a safe and nurturing environment for students. It is essential to identify and address the underlying causes that contribute to such tragic outcomes, as well as provide counseling and support services to those in need.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support in educational institutions. Students should feel comfortable seeking help and support when they are struggling with their mental well-being. It is crucial for universities and colleges to prioritize mental health resources and ensure that students have access to the necessary support systems to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and it is our collective responsibility to work towards creating a society where every individual feels valued, supported, and safe..

