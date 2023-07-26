18-Year-Old Terrance Willis Jr. Identified as Homicide Victim in Richmond Neighborhood Shooting

The Richmond Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. The incident occurred on July 24 on the 1300 block of Saint James Street in Richmond, Virginia. At approximately 10:41 p.m., the police received a report of a shooting and promptly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered an 18-year-old male who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as Terrance Willis Jr., a resident of Richmond. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

The Richmond Police Department is now urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. If you have any relevant details, please contact Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533. Your cooperation could be crucial in bringing justice to the victim and his grieving family.

Incidents like this are a reminder of the importance of community involvement in preventing and solving crimes. By working together with law enforcement, individuals can contribute to making their neighborhoods safer and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

It is also essential for communities to come together to support the families affected by such tragic events. The loss of a loved one is an unimaginable pain, and providing emotional and practical support can make a significant difference during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, the Richmond Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. They will continue to work diligently to gather evidence, identify any suspects involved, and bring them to justice..

