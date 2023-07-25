Young man associated with sensitive government organization shot dead in targeted attack: Naqash Tafseer identified as victim

A young man associated with a sensitive government organization was shot dead in what appears to be a targeted attack in Karachi’s Federal B Area. The incident took place on Sunday night near Water Pump in the jurisdiction of Jauharabad police station.

The victim, identified as Naqash Tafseer, was only 33 years old. Originally from Rawalpindi, he had come to Karachi to visit his in-laws in Orangi Town before Eidul Azha. On the night of the incident, Tafseer left his in-laws’ residence in Sector-11 of Orangi Town around 8:30 pm to buy groceries. While returning from a superstore on Rashid Minhas Road, he was intercepted by armed assailants on a motorbike near Water Pump.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants conversed with Tafseer for about 10 minutes before shooting him and fleeing the scene. He sustained critical bullet wounds to the chest and was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The police suspect that personal enmity might be the motive behind the murder. The victim’s association with a sensitive institution adds another layer of complexity to the case. However, senior police officers have chosen to remain tight-lipped and have not shared any initial findings from the murder probe.

This incident once again highlights the prevalent issue of targeted attacks in Karachi. It raises concerns about the safety of individuals associated with sensitive government organizations and the need for enhanced security measures. The police must thoroughly investigate this case and bring the culprits to justice to deter such acts of violence in the future.

The loss of a young life is always tragic, and the family and friends of Naqash Tafseer are undoubtedly devastated by this senseless act of violence. As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial for the authorities to provide support to the victim’s family and ensure transparency in the process. Only then can we hope to address the growing problem of targeted killings and create a safer environment for everyone..

