Woman identified as Janaya Lopez killed in Harrisburg, Pa., shooting

A 21-year-old woman named Janaya Lopez was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Harrisburg. The incident occurred on a warm summer night at around 1 a.m. when gunfire erupted, with bullets flying everywhere. Two bullets hit a vehicle, shattering the glass. Janaya was sitting on a corner nearby and never had a chance to see the bullet that would take her life.

Janaya’s best friend, who had seen her just 30 minutes before the shooting, described her as her usual happy self, laughing and joking. Now, her friends and family are seeking justice for her death, as they believe that people should be able to hang out outside without the fear of being shot by a stray bullet.

The Harrisburg Police Department has stated that there was some kind of altercation between the group Janaya was with and potentially another group in the area. Shots were fired, but it is still under investigation whether there was an exchange of gunfire. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Janaya’s father, Jonathan Lopez, to help cover funeral expenses and support Janaya’s four young children. The account highlights the devastating reality of losing a child and the responsibility now placed on the family to provide for the young children.

This incident has shaken the community, with many feeling afraid to go outside and enjoy their surroundings without the constant worry of violence. The hope is that justice will be served and that incidents like these will become a thing of the past, allowing people to feel safe and secure in their own neighborhoods.

If you have any information related to the shooting, please contact the Harrisburg Police Department. You can remain anonymous, and any information could be crucial in bringing the responsible parties to justice..

