Witness to Malcolm X’s Assassination: Police Asked ‘Is He with Us?’ as They Restrained Killer

In a shocking revelation, a witness to Malcolm X’s 1965 assassination has come forward with claims that suggest law enforcement may have been involved in the killing. Mustafa Hassan, who was a part of Malcolm X’s security detail at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City on the day of the assassination, shared his account during a recent press conference led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Ray Hamlin.

According to Hassan, he tried to stop the armed man, later identified as Thomas Hagan, from fleeing the scene. However, police intervened to prevent Malcolm’s followers from attacking Hagan, and during this chaos, Hassan claimed to have overheard officers asking each other, “Is he with us?” These comments led Hassan to believe that the police were attempting to assist Hagan in escaping.

Hassan further revealed that despite remaining at the scene, he was never questioned by the police. This raises suspicions about their involvement in the assassination and the subsequent investigation. Crump emphasized that this evidence of concealment by the defendants gives them a cause of action and highlights the family’s continuous pursuit of the truth.

Malcolm X, a prominent civil rights leader, was shot 21 times while giving a speech at the Audubon Ballroom. His wife and daughters were present in the audience. Three men were initially convicted for the assassination, but two were exonerated in 2021 after a renewed investigation revealed shaky evidence and withheld information by authorities.

Malcolm X’s message advocating for Black civil rights “by any means necessary” made him a significant voice of the Nation of Islam during the late 1950s and early 1960s. However, he later split from the group and converted to Orthodox Islam after a pilgrimage to Mecca, where he began promoting racial unity. This change in stance led to his alienation from the Nation of Islam, who considered him a traitor.

The shocking claims made by Mustafa Hassan raise serious questions about the role of law enforcement in Malcolm X’s assassination. The revelation demands a thorough investigation to uncover the truth and hold accountable those responsible for the assassination and any subsequent cover-ups..

