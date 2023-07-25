Who is PoniaX Calles and What Happened at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland?

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, a tragic incident occurred at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital when PoniaX Calles, a 33-year-old individual, allegedly gunned down a security officer named Bobby Smallwood. The gunman had reportedly been threatening hospital staff for several days leading up to the incident. After shooting Smallwood, Calles fled the scene but was later shot and killed by the police.

It was reported that Calles had an extensive criminal history, including charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Authorities suspect that he may have been suffering from mental health issues at the time of the incident.

The timeline of the allegations against Calles reveals that he had been making threats to hospital staff in the days leading up to the shooting. He had also threatened to harm a woman who was believed to be carrying his child.

Calles entered the hospital on the morning of July 22 and opened fire, injuring Smallwood and another staff member. The hospital was placed under lockdown as Calles fled the scene. In the hours following the shooting, Calles asked a friend, Jay Freedman, for a ride in a medical van. Unaware of Calles’ involvement in the shooting, Freedman agreed to help.

Freedman recounted how Calles approached him and asked for a ride, offering to pay for gas. They went to Calles’ father’s home, but it was empty. As they were driving, a police car began following them. Eventually, Freedman pulled over, and police surrounded the car. Despite repeated commands to comply, Calles refused, and the authorities were forced to fatally shoot him.

Freedman expressed that he does not blame himself for Calles’ death, as he had instructed him to comply with law enforcement. He described Calles as a troubled individual who often found himself in altercations and homelessness. If Freedman had known about Calles’ involvement in the shooting, he would not have offered him assistance.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues and the need for effective measures to prevent gun violence. It also highlights the bravery and dedication of security officers and law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect others..

