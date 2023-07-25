Westmoreland DA: Police ‘justified’ in shooting Robbie Thomas Saunders

A Ligonier Valley police officer’s body camera footage revealed a disturbing incident that led to a fatal shooting. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office concluded that the officer was justified in his actions.

The incident occurred on July 2 in Ligonier Township, Pennsylvania, after police were dispatched to respond to a domestic disturbance. Prior to their arrival, a 911 dispatcher informed the officers that the suspect, Robbie Thomas Saunders, had a machete and was threatening to kill a woman inside the residence.

Upon approaching the front door of the home, two officers encountered Saunders, who aggressively approached them with the machete in his hand. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, Saunders ignored the officers’ orders and raised the machete over his head.

Faced with an immediate and imminent threat, one of the officers fired a bullet, striking Saunders. The officer believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to protect themselves and others. The District Attorney’s conclusion was based on videos, witness interviews, and other evidence.

Saunders received medical aid from both officers while waiting for medical responders to arrive. He was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries approximately one hour after the incident.

The autopsy revealed that Saunders died from a loss of blood from his chest wound. The Coroner ruled the death a homicide but did not indicate whether charges should be filed or if the officers acted improperly.

The District Attorney’s Office did not provide details regarding alternative options available to the officers or the timeline of events leading up to the shooting.

It is important to note that this incident highlights the difficult decisions and split-second actions that law enforcement officers face when confronted with potentially life-threatening situations. The use of deadly force is only justified when there is a belief that it is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily harm.

The District Attorney’s Office has stated that they will not be making any further comments on the investigation..

