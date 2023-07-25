Victim of Willacy County Shooting Identified as Santa Rosa Student and Football Player

On Sunday, the Santa Rosa Independent School District (ISD) announced the tragic passing of 18-year-old Arturo Sauceda, a student at Santa Rosa High School and member of the football team. Sauceda was one of the victims of a shooting in San Perlita, Texas. The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office identified Sauceda and his mother, Lidia Villalobos, as the victims. While Sauceda sadly succumbed to his injuries, Villalobos remains in critical condition.

The Santa Rosa ISD expressed their condolences to Sauceda’s family and friends, describing him as a beloved student. The school district also stated that counselors would be available to provide support to students and staff during this difficult time. They asked for prayers for the Warrior Nation, the school’s community.

A GoFundMe campaign titled “Arturo, The Warrior” has been launched to raise funds for Sauceda’s family. The campaign describes Sauceda as an amazing young man who will be greatly missed. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has raised $1,808.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night, and deputies responded to a call of shots fired in San Perlita. Sauceda and another victim were found at the scene. Sauceda was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center but sadly passed away from his injuries. Villalobos was transported to the same hospital by ambulance and remains in the intensive care unit.

Authorities have arrested Jose Villalobos on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to contact them.

This tragic incident has deeply affected the Santa Rosa community and the Santa Rosa ISD. The loss of Arturo Sauceda, a talented student and football player, has left a void that will be difficult to fill. The support from the community through the GoFundMe campaign demonstrates the love and care they have for Sauceda’s family during this devastating time. The investigation into the shooting will hopefully bring justice for the victims and their families..

