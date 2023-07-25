UPS Driver Injured in Chicago Shooting on North Trumbull Avenue

A UPS worker was shot in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning, leaving witnesses shocked and concerned. Eyewitnesses described the incident as a shootout that started with an argument between two groups. The UPS driver, who was caught in the crossfire, was reportedly grazed by a bullet.

The incident took place on North Trumbull Avenue near Huron Street around 10:15 a.m. As bullets sprayed the area, people nearby had to run for cover to protect themselves. One witness named Julius shared his experience, stating that he heard multiple shots and had to quickly find a safe place.

The UPS driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is currently stable. Pastor Wade Wonsey, from The Lord of Hope Missionary Baptist Church, expressed his concern and hope for the driver’s speedy recovery. Wonsey also emphasized the need for addressing gun violence in the community and working with the youth to make a positive impact.

UPS released a statement expressing gratitude that the driver is safe and stating that they are cooperating with the investigation. However, as of now, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in Chicago and its impact on innocent individuals going about their daily lives. It is crucial for communities, organizations, and law enforcement to work together to find solutions and create a safer environment for everyone.

Gun violence continues to be a significant concern in many cities across the United States, and incidents like this serve as a reminder of the need for stricter gun control measures and increased efforts to address the root causes of violence. It is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals, including workers who are simply trying to do their job and return home to their families..

