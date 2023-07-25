Triple Murder Sends Shockwaves in Golaghat; Accused Surrenders, Victims Identified

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Golaghat town, three members of a family were brutally murdered on Monday afternoon. The accused, Nazibur Rahman, later surrendered to the police along with his 9-month-old baby. The murders have sparked panic and created a sensation in the town.

The victims have been identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh, and their daughter Sanghamitra Ghosh. Nazibur Rahman, Sanghamitra’s husband, allegedly killed them in their residence using a sharp weapon. The motive behind the murders is believed to be marital discord and a history of domestic violence.

Three years ago, Sanghamitra married Nazibur, a resident of No. 3 Railway Gate in Golaghat town. However, their relationship deteriorated over time, leading to Sanghamitra filing a case against her husband for domestic violence. Nazibur had previously spent time in jail for this offense.

The tragic incident occurred when Nazibur went to Sanghamitra’s parents’ house and killed his wife and in-laws. He then fled the scene with his 9-month-old baby but later surrendered to the police. The baby was taken to Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital by Golaghat police.

The heinous crime has sparked outrage among the locals, with activists from various organizations surrounding the police station and demanding strict punishment for the accused. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the prevalence of domestic violence and the need for stronger measures to protect victims.

The authorities must ensure a thorough investigation into the matter and deliver justice swiftly. Additionally, efforts should be made to raise awareness about domestic violence and provide support to those who may be at risk. It is crucial that society comes together to address this issue and create a safe and secure environment for everyone..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...