Triple Murder Charges in Queensland Crash: Terry Bishop, Gypsy Satterley, and Jessica Townley Identified as Deceased Victims

In a tragic incident in Queensland, Australia, a fatal three-vehicle crash has left three people dead and one person charged with three counts of murder. The only survivor of the crash, Rafferty Rolfe, 25, has been accused of following and ramming a Nissan Navara, causing it to spin out of control and collide with an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the Navara, retiree Terry Bishop, 65, and a passenger, Gypsy Satterley, 25, lost their lives in the crash, along with Jessica Townley, 38, who was driving the other vehicle involved.

Police allege that Rolfe pursued Mr. Bishop and Ms. Satterley for approximately 4 kilometers before the collision. Detective Superintendent Ben Fadian confirmed that Ms. Satterley had been in a relationship with Rolfe for only four weeks and had traveled with him in the stolen car before fleeing and being rescued by Mr. Bishop. Mr. Bishop has been described as a good Samaritan and a tragic victim of circumstance.

The families of the victims are devastated by the tragedy, and Superintendent Fadian expressed his sympathy for them. He refused to confirm reports that Ms. Satterley had called the police for help during the pursuit. Queensland Police have confirmed that Rolfe, who is currently under police guard in the hospital being treated for his injuries, has been charged with the murders of the three victims.

Prior to the crash, Rolfe had already been charged with several other offenses, including armed robbery, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and unlawful possession of a motor vehicle. He has been accused of stealing an SUV and threatening a mother and her three children with a knife.

The families of Ms. Satterley and Mr. Bishop have set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses and to support the victims’ families. They have expressed their gratitude for Mr. Bishop’s heroic act of stopping to help Ms. Satterley before the collision.

Rolfe’s case was mentioned in court on Tuesday and has been adjourned for a committal mention in September. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the families of the victims continue to grieve for their loved ones..

