Tragic Suicide of IIT Hyderabad Student Karthik in Visakha RK Beach

The body of a 21-year-old student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, was discovered on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. The student, identified as Karthik, had been missing since last week and was found lifeless on a beach in Vizag. Authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Karthik, a second-year B. Tech (Mechanical) student, had left the IIT Hyderabad campus on July 17, and since then, his phone had been switched off, causing concern among his peers and family members. In an effort to locate him, both the police and the student’s relatives conducted thorough searches at various places.

During the investigation, the police managed to trace the signal of Karthik’s mobile phone to Visakhapatnam, which led to the heart-wrenching discovery. In response to the tragic news, a team of policemen, along with Karthik’s grief-stricken parents, traveled to Visakhapatnam. The student hailed from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district.

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, located in Kandi, Sangareddy district, is now grappling with the loss of one of its young talents. The incident has left the entire academic community in shock and grief. Losing a student is always a tragedy, but especially so when they are young and full of potential.

The news of Karthik’s death serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health support in educational institutions. It is crucial that universities and colleges prioritize the well-being of their students and provide them with the necessary resources to cope with the stresses and pressures of academic life.

Suicide among young people is a growing concern in India, with many students feeling overwhelmed by the expectations placed upon them. It is important for society as a whole to address this issue and work towards creating a supportive environment where students feel comfortable seeking help.

As the investigation into Karthik’s death continues, it is hoped that lessons can be learned from this tragedy and that steps can be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The loss of a young life is a devastating event, but it can also serve as a catalyst for change and a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...