Tragic Suicide of 16-Year-Old Girl in Yousufguda: Homesickness and College Admissions at the Center

A 16-year-old girl from Hyderabad tragically died by suicide on July 23 after she was unable to secure admission into her desired college. The girl, identified as Rayapuri Pooja, was an intermediate first-year student at Ekashila College in Warangal. Her father, Rayapuri Janardhan, revealed that Pooja had expressed her reluctance to study far from home and had planned to join a local college instead. However, her parents did not take her seriously.

Pooja’s father shared that she had been depressed and upset after she was not accepted into IIIT in Basara, and her desire to study close to her parents was unfulfilled. On July 18, when her parents were not at home, Pooja locked herself in her room and attempted suicide by hanging herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan. Fortunately, her parents managed to open the door through a window and rushed her to the hospital. Despite their efforts, Pooja was declared brain dead on July 23.

Following her daughter’s tragic death, Rayapuri Janardhan filed a complaint with the police, attributing her death to depression. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

Dr Pragya Rashmi, a consultant psychologist based in Hyderabad, emphasized that the presence of a mental health expert does not guarantee the prevention of crises or indicate incompetence. Suicide is a complex issue with multiple factors involved, and it cannot be attributed to a single cause. Each case is unique, and different triggers may affect individuals differently. Dr Rashmi stressed the importance of understanding that while some individuals may resort to suicide, others may find alternative coping mechanisms or seek support. Therefore, suicide cannot be simplified to a single cause such as a breakup or unemployment.

In light of this tragic incident, it is crucial to raise awareness about mental health and provide support to those who may be struggling. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please reach out to the following helpline numbers: Call 9152987821, AASRA 9820466726, and Roshni Trust 040-66202000..

