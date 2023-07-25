Three People Found Dead in Gunnison Were from Colorado Springs, Including Identified Victim

In July, the bodies of three individuals were discovered in a remote campsite in Gunnison County, Colorado. The Gunnison County Coroner has now identified the deceased as two adults and a child, all from Colorado Springs. The bodies were found in a highly decomposed state, indicating that they had likely been there since the fall of 2022 or even longer.

The first body was found by a hiker in a secluded wooded area, and the other two bodies were later discovered inside a tent that had been zipped up. Personal belongings and tarps were found at the scene, along with a makeshift lean-to constructed from local logs over a firepit.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office described the state of the bodies as “fairly mummified” due to the advanced decomposition. The identities of the adults have been revealed as Rebecca Vance, 42, and Christine Vance, 41. The 14-year-old child has not been named due to their age. All three individuals were residents of Colorado Springs.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and will require further analysis. The Gunnison County Coroner stated that a determination will be made at a later time.

The discovery of these bodies has raised numerous questions and concerns among local residents and authorities. The remote nature of the campsite, along with the length of time the bodies had been there, has made the investigation more complex. Authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and piece together what happened at the campsite.

The tragic incident has left the community shocked and grieving for the loss of three lives. As the investigation continues, the hope is that answers will be found, providing closure for the families involved. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are urging anyone with information regarding this case to come forward and assist in the investigation..

