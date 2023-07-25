Three Marines Found Dead in Car at NC Gas Station, Including Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg

Three bodies were found inside a car at a gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina, on Sunday morning. The victims were later identified as Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, and Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, all members of the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Logistics Group. Kaltenberg, 19, hailed from Madison, Wisconsin, while Dockery, 23, was from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group expressed their condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased Marines. Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the group, assured that they are providing the necessary resources and support to those affected by the tragic loss.

According to Sgt. Chester Ward of the sheriff’s office, foul play is not suspected in the deaths of the Marines. However, investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. Sheriff Alan Cutler mentioned that the timeline for receiving the results is uncertain.

The incident came to light when deputies were called to the Speedway gas station on Highway 17 to investigate a missing person report. The bodies of the three Marines were discovered, but it is still unknown how long they had been deceased before being found.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group is working in collaboration with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and local authorities to investigate the incident further.

Authorities have assured the community that there was no threat to the public’s safety, and more information will be released as the investigation progresses. For now, the focus remains on supporting the grieving families and providing them with the necessary assistance during this difficult time.

As the investigation continues, the community of Hampstead, North Carolina, mourns the loss of these young Marines and remains hopeful for answers regarding the circumstances surrounding their deaths..

