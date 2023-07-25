Sydney Shooting Victims Identified as Police Investigate Motive; Ahmed Al Azzam, Kaashif Richards, and Achiraya Jantharat Among the Injured

Security footage has emerged of a possible gunman who shot three people sitting in parked cars in Sydney’s south-west. The incident occurred on Mayvic Street in Greenacre in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ahmed Al Azzam, 25, was sitting in a car when an unknown shooter opened fire on him. Just a few meters away, young couple Kaashif Richards, 22, and Achiraya Jantharat, 19, were also sitting in another parked car that was struck by the gunfire. CCTV footage from the area shows a dark car speeding away at the time of the shooting.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty described the shooting as a “brazen, tragic incident” and stated that there are no known links to organized crime or criminal activity. The motives behind the shooting are still unknown. It remains unclear why all three victims were visiting the industrial street in the middle of the night.

Paramedics treated the victims at the scene before they were rushed to the hospital. Al Azzam was shot in the head and is currently fighting for his life, while Richards was shot in the neck and is also in critical condition. Jantharat was shot in the back but is in a stable condition.

Superintendent Simon Glasser stated that multiple shots were fired into both vehicles and at least one shooter fled the scene. He described the incident as “terrible behavior” and emphasized that it is being treated as a serious offense. Police believe the shooting was targeted, but not gang-related.

In addition to the shooting, police are also investigating a car fire on Amy Street at Regents Park, which was reported five minutes after the initial incident. It is unclear if the two incidents are linked.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage relevant to the investigation to contact Auburn police or Crime Stoppers. Crime scenes have been established in Greenacre and Regents Park as investigations continue..

