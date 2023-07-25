Son of Irrigation Department Employee Shot Dead in Patna; Pistol Magazine Recovered at the Scene

In recent times, the city of Patna has been witnessing a surge in criminal incidents taking place in broad daylight. Fearless criminals are wreaking havoc, carrying out their acts of crime on the streets and even inside people’s homes. One such incident occurred in the quarters of the irrigation department near the power house of Bihta police station area, where the only son of a worker was shot dead inside his house. The criminals managed to escape before the family members could react to the sound of the gunshot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and the SFL team immediately arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. They found the pistol magazine at the crime scene. The death of Ankit Kumar, a 25-year-old youth and the sole son of late Surendra Singh, has left his mother, wife, and other family members devastated. Ankit’s mother, Meena Devi, had secured a job in the irrigation department after her husband’s demise and they had been living in the government quarters in Bihta.

According to sources, two unidentified criminals entered the quarter around 11 pm on Sunday and shot Ankit in the head, resulting in his death. The police were informed by the relatives in the early morning hours. Meena Devi has been giving inconsistent statements during the police interrogation, leaving the authorities puzzled about whether Ankit was murdered or he committed suicide. Ankit had been married for 10 years and had two children, but he and his wife had been living separately due to marital issues.

In another incident in Parsa Bazar police station area, a youth from Delhi was fired upon by criminals who then fled the scene, presuming him dead. The injured youth, identified as Navish Lakshmi Narayan, was taken to the hospital by the police. The authorities suspect that the youth may have been brought to Patna by someone with the intention of killing him over a dispute.

The increasing number of such incidents has caused an uproar among the public, who believe that the police are not taking adequate measures to prevent crimes in the Bihta area. The police are now focused on gathering more information about the incidents, including the motive behind the attacks and the identities of the criminals involved..

