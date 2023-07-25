Singapore to Execute First Woman in Nearly 20 Years: Rights Groups Demand Halt to Executions

Singapore is facing criticism from rights groups as it prepares to execute two drug convicts this week, one of whom is a woman. The 56-year-old man, convicted of trafficking heroin, is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday, while the 45-year-old woman, identified as Saridewi Djamani, is set to be executed on Friday. If carried out, Djamani will be the first woman to be executed in Singapore in nearly 20 years. The Transformative Justice Collective (TJC), a local rights organization, has called for the executions to be halted.

Singapore has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, with the death penalty imposed for certain crimes, including drug trafficking. Trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis or 15 grams of heroin can result in capital punishment. Since the government resumed executions after a two-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic, at least 13 people have been hanged so far.

Amnesty International has joined TJC in urging Singapore to stop the impending executions. The organization’s death penalty expert, Chiara Sangiorgio, stated that pursuing more executions in the name of drug control is “unconscionable” and highlighted that there is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effect on drug-related crimes. Sangiorgio also pointed out that as other countries are abolishing the death penalty and reforming their drug policies, Singapore is doing neither.

However, Singapore maintains that the death penalty is an effective crime deterrent. The country’s authorities argue that it serves as a strong deterrent against drug offenses and helps maintain public safety.

The upcoming executions have sparked a debate about the use of the death penalty in Singapore and the effectiveness of such punitive measures in combating drug-related crimes. Critics argue that capital punishment is a violation of human rights and that alternative approaches, such as drug policy reform and rehabilitation programs, should be explored. The outcome of these cases will have significant implications for the ongoing discussions surrounding the death penalty and drug control in Singapore..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...