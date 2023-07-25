“Senior Equity Director at YMCA in Raleigh tragically passes away at 53”

Kendall Harris, a well-respected senior director of equity advancement at the YMCA in Raleigh, North Carolina, has sadly passed away on July 24, 2023. With a heavy heart, his friends, family, and colleagues mourn the loss of this remarkable individual who dedicated his life to promoting equity and inclusion.

Throughout his career, Kendall Harris played a significant role in advocating for fairness and equal opportunities for all. He was instrumental in implementing programs and initiatives that aimed to bridge the gap between different communities, ensuring that everyone had access to the resources they needed to thrive.

Kendall’s passion for social justice was evident in his work and his relationships with others. He was known for his empathy, compassion, and unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable society. His efforts inspired many, and his impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kendall was a beloved friend, partner, and family member. Those who knew him personally remember him as a kind and generous soul, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer words of encouragement. His loss will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

As we mourn the passing of Kendall Harris, let us also remember the incredible legacy he leaves behind. His dedication to equity and inclusion serves as a reminder of the importance of fighting for justice in our communities. Kendall’s impact will continue to inspire others to work towards a more just and inclusive society, ensuring that his memory lives on..

