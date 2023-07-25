“Santa Rosa Jack in the Box Drive-Thru Shooting Claims Life of Jeffrey Farinha”

In a tragic incident on Sunday night, a man lost his life after being shot in the drive-thru of a Jack in the Box restaurant in Santa Rosa, California. The Santa Rosa Police Department is currently on the lookout for two suspects involved in the homicide.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11:31 p.m. at the fast-food establishment located on Santa Rosa Avenue. When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim lying unresponsive on the ground in front of the drive-thru.

Investigations conducted by the police revealed that an altercation had taken place between the victim and the two suspects. During the altercation, one of the suspects took out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, resulting in his death. The suspects were described as Hispanic men, aged between 18-20 years old, with slender builds. They were seen wearing ski masks and fled the scene on foot, heading eastbound on Burt Street.

The victim has been identified as Jeffrey Farinha, a 40-year-old resident of Rohnert Park. The suspects were last spotted running on the 200 block of Burt Street. Detectives are urging anyone with access to private video footage that may capture the suspects to come forward and share the information with the authorities.

In an effort to gather more information about the incident, the Santa Rosa Police Department has established a tip line and is encouraging anyone with relevant details to come forward. Additionally, a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community involvement in helping law enforcement solve crimes. By sharing any pertinent information, individuals can play a crucial role in bringing justice to the victim and their family. The Santa Rosa Police Department is urging residents to come forward and support their efforts in apprehending the suspects involved in this senseless act of violence..

