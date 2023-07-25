Rancho Palos Verdes Murder Victims ID’d, Killer at Large: Jorge Ramos and TaylorRaven Whittaker Found Dead

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are currently on the hunt for the person responsible for the shooting deaths of a man and woman who were found dead inside a bullet-riddled Subaru in Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday morning.

The discovery was made by a passerby who noticed the parked car near Pelican Cove Park on Palos Verdes Drive. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and found that the vehicle had been shot at multiple times from different angles, with six or seven bullet holes visible.

The victims have since been identified as 36-year-old Jorge Ramos and 26-year-old TaylorRaven Whittaker. As of now, there is no known motive for the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau can be contacted at 323-890-5500, while Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

The shocking incident has left the community in shock and mourning the loss of two individuals. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, leaving residents concerned for their safety and demanding answers.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working diligently to gather any potential leads that could help identify the perpetrator and bring them to justice. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The tragic deaths of Jorge Ramos and TaylorRaven Whittaker serve as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our society. It is crucial that we work towards finding solutions to prevent such senseless acts and ensure the safety of our communities.

As the search for the killer continues, the community is urged to come together in support of the victims’ families and to provide any information that may assist in the investigation. Together, we can work towards a safer future for all..

