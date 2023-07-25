Police Arrest 3 for Murder and Theft in Ekiti, Victim Identified as Awe Taiwo

Three suspects have been apprehended in Ekiti State for the murder of an 85-year-old farmer named Awe Taiwo. The individuals, identified as Ogunlusi Damilola, Olorunsola Segun, and Sekoni Tunde, have been involved in a series of attacks on farmers, targeting them for their produce.

The Ekiti State Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested the culprits on July 13, 2023, following a complaint filed against them. DSP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed that during questioning, the suspects confessed to their crimes. They admitted to attacking Taiwo on July 12, 2023, at his farm located off lyin-Ado express road in lyin-Ekiti. The assailants used machetes during the assault and stole several yam tubers.

Shockingly, the suspects also revealed that on June 27, 2023, they targeted another farm settlement in Ipole-Ekiti. During this incident, they inflicted severe injuries on a farmer named Awe Taiwo Julius and stole ten tubers of yam. Sadly, Julius passed away while receiving treatment at Ekiti State Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

The stolen yam tubers were fortunately recovered by the police. However, the authorities are still working diligently to apprehend other members of the gang who remain at large.

The PPRO emphasized that once the investigation is concluded, the suspects will be brought before the court to face justice. The arrest of these individuals serves as a testament to the commitment of the Ekiti State Police Command in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The murder of Awe Taiwo, a respected 85-year-old farmer, is a tragic event that highlights the vulnerability of farmers to criminal activities. It is crucial for the government and security agencies to prioritize the protection of farmers and their livelihoods. By doing so, they can ensure food security and economic stability in the region.

This incident also underscores the importance of community vigilance and reporting suspicious activities to the authorities promptly. Through collective efforts, incidents like these can be prevented, and the perpetrators can be brought to justice..

