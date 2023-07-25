Norwich woman killed in head-on crash in Preston, Conn.

A tragic head-on crash in Preston, Connecticut, resulted in the death of a Norwich woman on Monday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Route 2A near the Harris Fuller Road intersection.

The crash involved a Nissan Altima traveling west and a Toyota Corolla traveling east on the same road. The Toyota crossed over into the westbound lane, leading to a head-on collision with the Nissan. Unfortunately, the Toyota driver, identified as 45-year-old Chrisandra Burgos of Norwich, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan sustained serious head and torso injuries and was initially taken to the SEAT Bus Garage. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was later airlifted to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. The identities of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released.

Connecticut State Police are currently investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500. They hope that additional details will shed light on the cause of the crash.

Tragic incidents like these serve as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices. It is crucial for drivers to remain focused, adhere to traffic rules, and exercise caution on the roads. Head-on collisions can have devastating consequences, as evidenced by this unfortunate event.

The community is deeply saddened by the loss of Chrisandra Burgos and extends their condolences to her family and loved ones. It is a sobering reminder of the fragility of life and the need for vigilance behind the wheel.

In times like these, it is important for the community to come together and support one another. If you have any information regarding this crash, please reach out to the authorities. Let us all strive to create safer roads and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future..

