Montgomery Police Seek Info in 2022 Murder of Daniel Jackson

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a murder that took place in January 2022. The incident occurred on January 1st, at around 10:00 p.m., in the 3800 block of South Court Street. Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered the body of a 31-year-old male named Daniel Jackson, who had succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound.

In an effort to solve the case, the Montgomery Police Investigators are urging anyone who was present during the shooting to come forward and provide any information they may have. The authorities are particularly interested in identifying the suspect, and a cash reward of $2,500.00 is being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for any information that leads to the identification of the perpetrator. It is important to note that individuals who provide information to CrimeStoppers can remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts, it is crucial to contact the Police or CrimeStoppers immediately. The 24-hour tip line can be reached at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867), and there is also the option to download the P3-tips app. To ensure effective communication, make sure to receive a Tip ID and Password so that you can correspond with the investigators if they have any follow-up questions. Remember, your tip could be instrumental in bringing justice to the victim and could potentially lead to a cash reward.

