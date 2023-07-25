Michelle Bader Holland Landing mother and daughter Hiedi tragically pass away

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michelle Bader, a beloved resident of Holland Landing. Michelle, along with her daughter Hiedi, tragically lost their lives. The details surrounding their untimely demise remain unconfirmed and are still being investigated.

Michelle was a cherished member of the community, known for her kind-hearted nature and unwavering love for her family. She was a devoted mother, always putting the needs of her children above her own. Her warm smile, gentle spirit, and compassionate nature touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Hiedi, Michelle’s precious daughter, brought immeasurable joy to her mother’s life. With her infectious laughter and playful spirit, she brightened the world around her. Hiedi’s absence will be deeply felt by all who adored her.

This devastating loss has left family, friends, and the community in shock and mourning. The grief that accompanies such a tragedy is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected.

As we come to terms with this heartbreaking news, we kindly request privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Michelle and Hiedi’s passing is ongoing, and we trust that the authorities will provide answers and closure to their loved ones.

May Michelle and Hiedi find eternal peace, forever held in the hearts of those who loved them.

