Marines Found Dead in North Carolina Gas Station Identified

Three Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead over the weekend at a gas station in Hampstead, according to the U.S. Marine Corps. The men have been identified as Marine lance corporals Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery, and Ivan R. Garcia. All three were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for one of the Marines, but details were not disclosed. Deputies found the three men unresponsive in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station. Medical authorities pronounced them dead on the same day, and the cause of death has not been released. Sgt. Chester Ward of the sheriff’s office stated that no drugs were found in the vehicle and foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are awaited to determine the cause of death.

Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased Marines. He emphasized that their focus is on providing necessary resources and support to those impacted by the tragic loss.

The Marine Corps and the local authorities are working together to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The cause of death is expected to be determined by Wednesday. As the investigation continues, the community is left mourning the loss of three young Marines who dedicated their lives to serving their country.

Camp Lejeune is a major Marine Corps base located in Jacksonville, North Carolina. It is home to several units and training facilities, including the Combat Logistics Battalion 2. The Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune play a critical role in supporting military operations worldwide.

The deaths of these three lance corporals serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel and the risks they face in the line of duty. As the investigation progresses, the community will be looking for answers and closure, while the Marine Corps supports the grieving families and ensures the well-being of its personnel..

