Marine Lance Corporals Found Dead at North Carolina Gas Station Identified

Three Marine lance corporals stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were found dead at a gas station over the weekend, according to the U.S. Marine Corps. The men were identified as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. They were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office discovered the three men unresponsive in a privately owned car at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead, 29 miles southwest of the military base. The cause of death has not been released, and Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office stated that there were no drugs found in the vehicle. While foul play is not suspected, the department is awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, expressed his condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased lance corporals. He assured that the focus of the Marines is to provide the necessary resources and support to those affected by this tragic loss during this difficult time.

The cause of death is expected to be determined by Wednesday, as authorities await the results of the autopsies. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office had received a missing person report for one of the Marines but did not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover any potential factors that may have contributed to the deaths.

Camp Lejeune is a major Marine Corps base located in North Carolina. It is home to several units and provides training for Marines in various fields. The loss of these three lance corporals is a tragic event that has deeply affected the Marine Corps community. The investigation into their deaths will continue, and the Marine Corps will offer support to their families and fellow Marines as they navigate through this difficult time..

