Man arrested in fatal drive-by shooting of woman in Winton Hills: Isis Roseman identified as victim

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred in Winton Hills. The incident took place on July 6th at around 11:35 p.m. when a woman was shot through the window of her home. She was rushed to UC Medical Center but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Isis Roseman, who was believed to be pregnant at the time of the shooting. The shooting is being treated as a homicide.

Police are still investigating whether or not Roseman was the intended target. During the investigation, gunshots were heard in the area, adding to the sense of fear and urgency. It is unclear at this time if the additional gunshots are related to the initial shooting.

On Monday, Tyrone Hunter, 25, surrendered to authorities on a murder warrant. He is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Justice Center. The arrest provides some relief to the community, but the incident has left residents on high alert. They are concerned about the level of gun violence in their neighborhood and the lack of outrage surrounding it.

This shooting adds to a string of violent incidents that have occurred in the area in recent months. Community peace advocate Mitch Morris expressed his concern and emphasized the need for support for affected families and individuals. Residents, who typically mind their own business and go to work, are now living in fear and believe that the situation is far from normal.

Anti-violence advocates have been present in the neighborhood, walking the blocks and talking to residents, offering encouragement and guidance on how to prevent further gun violence. It is crucial to address the issue collectively and take action to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

The arrest of Tyrone Hunter is an important step towards justice, but it is essential to continue efforts to prevent future acts of violence. The community needs support, resources, and a commitment from authorities to address the underlying causes of gun violence..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...