Man Arrested in Connection to Waffle House Shooting; Victims Identified

Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred outside a Waffle House in Radcliff, Kentucky, over the weekend. The suspect, 33-year-old Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith, was apprehended by the Radcliff Police Department on Monday. The shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Highway 31-West.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Bello, a resident of Radcliff, and 19-year-old Shane Estrada, from Vine Grove. When the police arrived at the scene, they found both men with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, they were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to an arrest slip, Bowser-Highsmith was captured on surveillance footage discussing the plan to take a firearm from one of the victims with another individual. Both Bowser-Highsmith and the other person followed through on the plan, resulting in the shooting of Bello and Estrada. Bowser-Highsmith has admitted to being involved in the incident.

He is currently facing charges of complicity to murder, attempted murder, and robbery. The Radcliff police have also stated that they expect another arrest to be made in connection to the case, although they have not released any information regarding the possible second suspect.

This tragic incident has shocked the community of Radcliff and left two families devastated by the loss of their loved ones. The Waffle House, a popular gathering spot for locals, has been a place of mourning since the shooting occurred. It is a reminder that violence can strike even in seemingly safe and familiar places.

As the investigation into this case continues, authorities are working to gather more information and piece together the events leading up to the shooting. The motive behind the crime and any additional individuals involved are still under investigation. The community is hoping for justice to be served and for peace to be restored in the wake of this senseless act of violence..

