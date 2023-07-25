Man Accused of Killing Grandmother and 2 Others Allegedly Wanted to ‘Put Them in Garbage Disposal’

A 30-year-old man in Las Vegas is facing the death penalty after being accused of killing three people and living with their bodies for several days. The incident took place in an apartment complex on West Flamingo Road, where police officers were called on June 27 to respond to a man attacking people.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries in the leasing office. They proceeded to do a welfare check at Spencer McDonald’s apartment and discovered the bodies of three deceased individuals. McDonald was subsequently arrested on an open count of murder.

Court records show that McDonald is now being charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, with one victim being over 60 years of age. Additionally, he faces two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

The three victims have been identified as 80-year-old Dina Vail, 43-year-old Andrew Graden, and 45-year-old Chris Brassard. Vail was McDonald’s grandmother, and Graden was her boyfriend. Brassard, a maintenance worker, was killed while conducting a welfare check at the apartment.

According to reports, investigators found two maces, a sword, and a knife inside the apartment. McDonald allegedly had plans to chop up the victims with an ax and dispose of their remains in the garbage disposal but realized it would be more work than he had anticipated.

Detectives testified that McDonald described the killings as an honorable deed to put the victims out of their misery. He did not provide any further justification for his actions.

The investigation revealed that Vail and Graden’s bodies were found in a bedroom, while Brassard’s body was discovered in the living room. Vail had numerous sharp force injuries to her face and body, while Graden had stab wounds to his chest and blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, and a grand jury returned an indictment shortly after deliberating. McDonald remains in custody as the legal proceedings continue.

This case highlights the shocking and tragic nature of the crimes committed and serves as a reminder of the importance of justice and accountability in our society..

