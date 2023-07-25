Mackenzie Durrer, Mack Durrer Mildmay ON Project Manager, Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Mackenzie “Mack” Durrer, a beloved member of the community of Mildmay, Ontario. Mackenzie, who was also known as Mack, served as the Project Manager at Advance Millwrights, where he exhibited unparalleled dedication and expertise.

Although the news of Mackenzie Durrer’s passing is still developing, multiple news articles have reported this unfortunate event. However, it is important to note that the information has not yet been officially confirmed or validated, and we await further details.

Mackenzie Durrer was a highly respected individual within the Mildmay community, known for his professionalism, leadership, and kind-hearted nature. He was deeply passionate about his work and consistently went above and beyond to ensure the success of every project he undertook.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mackenzie was a loving family member and friend. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, his ability to bring people together, and his unwavering support for those he cared about.

The loss of Mackenzie Durrer leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We kindly ask for privacy as they mourn the loss of their cherished Mackenzie, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...