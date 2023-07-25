Legacy Good Samaritan shooter identified as Portland man, PoniaX Kane Calles, after killing security guard Bobby Smallwood

The man responsible for the shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Oregon has been identified as PoniaX Kane Calles, a 33-year-old resident of Portland. Calles legally changed his name from Reginald Kane Jackson in 2019. The shooting occurred on Saturday, resulting in the death of security guard Bobby Smallwood. Smallwood was shot near the birthing center on the 5th floor of the hospital.

After the shooting, Calles fled the hospital, sparking a manhunt by law enforcement. Later in the day, he was spotted in a vehicle at NE 181st and Everett. Portland police attempted to make a traffic stop, but Calles refused to comply. A heavy police response was initiated, including the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team. No other agencies at the scene were involved in the gunfire.

During the incident, three Portland police officers discharged their firearms, resulting in Calles’ death. It is unclear at this time if there was an exchange of gunfire between Calles and the officers. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Bobby Smallwood, the security guard who was shot, was initially treated at Legacy Good Samaritan before being transferred to a trauma center. Despite efforts to save his life, Smallwood succumbed to his injuries. Smallwood was a beloved member of the hospital staff, and his death has left the community in shock and mourning.

As more information becomes available, KOIN 6 News will provide updates on the investigation. The shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by healthcare workers and the importance of ensuring their safety..

