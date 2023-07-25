Jack in the Box Drive-Through Shooting: 1 Dead, Suspects Identified, Victim Named

In the late hours of Sunday night, tragedy struck in Santa Rosa, California, when a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box restaurant. The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at the restaurant’s drive-through, and upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive man who had been shot at least once. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim, later identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Farinha, a resident of Rohnert Park, could not be saved.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities learned that the victim had been involved in an altercation with two suspects. These suspects, described as two Hispanic men wearing ski masks, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20 with skinny builds, reportedly shot the victim with a handgun before fleeing the scene. The suspects were last seen running eastbound in the 200 block of Burt Street.

The Santa Rosa Police Department has declared this case an active investigation, and as of now, no arrests have been made. In an effort to gather more information and bring the perpetrators to justice, a reward of $2,500 has been offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards fund.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our society. It is crucial for communities to come together, support law enforcement agencies, and provide any information that may assist in solving this case. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their neighborhoods and establishments, and it is the responsibility of both citizens and authorities to work together to achieve this goal.

As the investigation continues, the Santa Rosa community mourns the loss of Jeffrey Farinha and hopes for swift justice. The impact of this incident extends beyond just one individual; it affects families, friends, and the overall sense of security within the community. It is a stark reminder of the importance of promoting peace and unity while actively working towards preventing such senseless acts of violence.

If you have any information regarding this case or the suspects involved, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department or the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards fund. Together, we can make our communities safer and prevent further tragedies like this one..

