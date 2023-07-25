IIT Student from Hyderabad Found Dead in Visakhapatnam: Deceased Identified as D. Karthik

An IIT student from Hyderabad, who had been missing for a week, was tragically found dead under suspicious circumstances in Visakhapatnam. The body of D. Karthik, a 20-year-old student from Sangareddy district, was discovered near Jodugullapalem beach. It is believed that he died by suicide after drowning in the sea.

On July 20, a decomposed body was found near Jodugullapalem, and the police were initially unable to identify it. The body was then taken to King George Hospital (KGH) mortuary. However, on July 24, the police were able to confirm that the body was that of D. Karthik, based on a report from the Forensics Department. They also examined his mobile phone, which was retrieved from the body.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Arilova police station, Karthik had gone missing from Hyderabad on July 17, prompting his parents to file a missing complaint. It was discovered that he had traveled to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad, and a search operation was underway to locate him.

The police suspect that issues related to his studies may have been the reason for his tragic decision to end his life. However, further details are yet to be revealed.

This incident highlights the importance of mental health support and counseling services for students. It is crucial for educational institutions to prioritize the well-being of their students and provide them with the necessary resources to cope with academic and personal pressures.

If you or someone you know is in distress or requires counseling, there are helpline numbers available. You can dial 14416 or 18008914416 to seek assistance. It is essential to reach out for help and support during difficult times..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...