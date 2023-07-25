IIT-Hyderabad student found dead on Visakhapatnam beach, police suspect suicide

The body of a student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad was found in the sea near a beach in Jodugullapalem, Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh. The student, identified as D Karthik, had gone missing from his college in Hyderabad on July 17, and the police suspect that he died by suicide.

Two days after the incident, the police traced the victim’s mobile phone signals near Visakhapatnam and discovered an unidentified body at the Sagar Nagar seashore. The body was sent to King George Hospital Visakhapatnam for a post-mortem investigation. It was only when the victim’s parents arrived at the hospital on Tuesday that they identified the body as their missing son.

According to the police, the deceased was reportedly upset over some backlogs in his first-year examinations. However, further details into the matter are still awaited.

The tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health support and awareness on college campuses. Students face immense pressure and stress to perform academically, which can have a detrimental effect on their mental well-being. It is crucial for educational institutions to prioritize student mental health and provide resources and counseling services to help students cope with academic and personal challenges.

This incident also serves as a reminder for parents to stay connected with their children and be mindful of any signs of distress or changes in behavior. Open communication and support from family and friends can make a significant difference in preventing such tragedies.

It is essential for society as a whole to create a supportive environment that encourages individuals to seek help when needed and to break the stigma associated with mental health issues. Suicide is a serious public health concern, and efforts should be made to raise awareness, promote mental health literacy, and ensure access to appropriate mental health services.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the IIT Hyderabad student emphasizes the need for increased attention to mental health on college campuses and the importance of providing the necessary support and resources to students in distress..

