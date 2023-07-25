IIT Hyderabad Student Commits Suicide in Vizag: Depressed over Backlogs

A tragic incident has occurred in Vizag, where a 20-year-old student from IIT Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea. The student, identified as Dhanavath Karthik, was found dead near the beach on Tuesday morning. According to the police, Karthik was depressed over his backlogs and took this extreme step.

Karthik, a second-year B-Tech student at IIT Hyderabad, hailed from the Nalgonda district of Telangana. He was the first tribal from his village to attend an elite institution like IIT. His family members are devastated by the loss of their promising young son.

The incident came to light when Karthik went missing from the campus on July 17. His worried parents and the authorities at IIT Hyderabad filed a missing case on July 19. The investigation revealed that Karthik was struggling with his studies and was unable to concentrate, leading him to return home.

The warden of IIT-Hyderabad lodged a police complaint stating that Karthik was missing from his hostel room. His peers informed the police that he was working hard to clear three backlogs but seemed visibly depressed. Despite efforts by the Sangareddy and Vizag city police to locate him, Karthik’s mobile phone was switched off, and its last location was in Vizag.

Further investigation revealed that Karthik’s cell phone was last located at Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach) in Visakhapatnam on July 19. CCTV footage showed him walking into the danger zone of the beach, leading to the tragic end of his life.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the pressure and mental health challenges faced by students in highly competitive educational institutions. It highlights the need for increased support and resources for students who may be struggling academically or emotionally.

The authorities at IIT Hyderabad have expressed their condolences to Karthik’s family and are working closely with the police to provide any necessary assistance. The investigation into the student’s suicide is ongoing, and his body has been sent for autopsy at King George Hospital.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call for educational institutions and society as a whole to prioritize mental health and provide adequate support systems for students who may be experiencing difficulties..

