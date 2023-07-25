Gilgo Beach Murders: Search at Suspected Serial Killer’s Home Nearing Completion

The search for evidence at the home of the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer in Massapequa Park, Long Island, may conclude as early as Tuesday, according to officials. The search has been ongoing for twelve days, starting in the suspect’s home and extending into his backyard. Rex Heuermann, the 59-year-old architect, was arrested in Manhattan a little over a week ago and charged with murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. DNA evidence has linked him to the killings, although he has pleaded not guilty. He is also suspected in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach in 2010. While investigators believe some of the victims may have been killed in Heuermann’s home, it has not yet been confirmed. During the search, police have discovered items in his possession, and have also found a vault in his house where he stored numerous guns. The investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders has led authorities to re-examine unsolved cases across the nation, including the 2006 killings of four women in Atlantic City and other cases in Las Vegas where Heuermann owned a timeshare. Heuermann’s wife has filed for divorce, and his interactions with sex workers are being investigated in an attempt to develop a better understanding of his movements and methods. Heuermann is currently on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility. The charges against him mark a significant development in one of New York’s most notorious mysteries..

