Geetika Sharma Suicide Case: Timeline of Events Amid Gopal Kanda’s Acquittal

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha were acquitted on July 25 in a case of abetment of suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma. The Special Judge Vikas Dhull pointed out that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts.

Geetika Sharma joined Kanda’s aviation firm MDLR Airlines in August 2008 as part of the cabin crew. After MDLR stopped its operations, Kanda made her the group coordinator of MDLR group of companies. However, on August 5, 2012, Geetika was found hanging at her Delhi home. A suicide note was recovered, which accused Kanda and Chadha of harassment, leading the police to file a case of abetment to suicide against Kanda. This forced him to resign as minister.

Following the incident, a series of events unfolded. On August 7, 2012, the police issued a notice asking Kanda to join the investigation, but he denied involvement. On August 8, 2012, the police declared Kanda missing as he filed an anticipatory bail plea, while Aruna Chadha was arrested. A lookout notice was issued for Kanda, and his residence was searched on August 9, 2012. However, on August 18, 2012, Kanda surrendered at Ashok Vihar police station.

The trial began on May 27, 2013, with the court recording statements of eight witnesses. On July 25, 2013, the Delhi High Court dropped charges of rape and unnatural sex. Kanda was granted interim bail until October 4, 2013, by a Delhi court after spending 13 months in jail. However, on October 4, 2013, the court dismissed the plea to extend Kanda’s bail. A new trial for abetment to suicide was initiated against Kanda on December 6, 2013. The sexual exploitation charges against Kanda were quashed by the Delhi High Court on March 4, 2014, and he was released on bail.

Throughout the legal proceedings, there were several pleas seeking the cancellation of Kanda’s bail, but they were dismissed by the courts. In the assembly elections, Kanda faced defeat in 2014 but emerged victorious in 2019. On July 18, 2023, the BJP listed Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) as one of the constituents of the NDA, and he was invited to the ruling alliance’s meeting in New Delhi. Finally, on July 25, 2023, both Kanda and Chadha were acquitted of all charges related to the abetment of suicide case.

The acquittal raises questions about the investigation and prosecution’s failure to prove the charges against Kanda and Chadha beyond reasonable doubt. The case has been closely followed by the public, and the outcome of the trial has sparked mixed reactions among the people..

