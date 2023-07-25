Gangster Arrested Months Later after Viral Video of Urinating on Associate Surfaces

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two men after a video went viral on social media, showing one of them urinating on the face of a badly injured man lying on a street in Agra. The 30-second video also depicted the accused kicking the man in his head and abusing him. The arrested individuals have been identified as Aditya alias Aadi, the leader of a criminal gang, and his accomplice Bhola. The victim, Vicky Jaat, is also a member of Aditya’s gang.

According to Agra Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, the police discovered that the video is nearly three months old, but no one had reported it until now. After learning about the video, the police formed different teams to investigate the incident. They identified Aditya as the man who urinated on the unconscious man’s face and revealed that he runs a gang comprising six members. Bhola shot the viral video while Aditya committed the act.

Rai mentioned that four or five other men were also involved in the incident, and the police are conducting raids to apprehend them. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

This case follows another recent viral video from Madhya Pradesh, which showed a tribal youth being urinated upon by a man. The incident sparked national outrage and led to the arrest of the accused, Pravesh Shukla. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan even washed the victim’s feet as an act of atonement. However, the victim later requested the state government to release the accused, stating that he had realized his mistake.

These incidents highlight the need for strict action against such acts of violence and humiliation. It is essential for society to stand against such behavior and ensure that the perpetrators face appropriate legal consequences..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...