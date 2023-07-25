Fundraiser Raises Over $29,000 for Family of Security Guard Bobby Smallwood Killed in Hospital Shooting

Bobby Smallwood, a security officer at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, tragically lost his life on July 22 when a gunman opened fire at the hospital. The 44-year-old, who had been working at the hospital for just over a year, was described by Oregon Live as a hero who died while protecting staff and patients.

In response to the devastating event, a fundraiser was organized by a friend of the Smallwood family to help cover Bobby’s funeral expenses. The fundraiser has already raised over $29,000, with the goal of providing support to Bobby’s wife, Amanda, and their family during this difficult time.

According to reports, Bobby was stationed in the maternity ward hallway when he was fatally shot. His parents shared that he had always been a protector and that everyone looked up to him. Bobby, who was diagnosed as high functioning on the autism spectrum, had recently graduated from Portland State University and had started working as a security officer at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

Friends and colleagues remember Bobby as a kind and gentle soul. Rachel Webb, a senior math instructor at Portland State University, expressed her shock at Bobby’s decision to work in security, given his dislike of confrontation. She described him as a wonderful individual who had his whole life ahead of him and who stood up for those who couldn’t stand up for themselves.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as PoniaX Kane Calles, was shot and killed by police after fleeing the scene. It was reported that he had a history of mental illness and had made threats to hospital staff in the days leading up to the shooting.

The loss of Bobby Smallwood has left a profound impact on the community. His selfless act of protecting others will always be remembered, and the outpouring of support through the fundraiser demonstrates the love and respect people have for him and his family during this tragic time..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...