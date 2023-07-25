Former Pastor Arrested in 1975 Murder Case: Investigation into Death of Young Girl Gretchen Harrington

In a shocking turn of events, a former pastor has been arrested for the kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl who attended a Bible camp nearly 50 years ago. David Zandstra, 83, of Marietta, Georgia, has been charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first, second, and third degree, kidnapping of a minor, and possession of an instrument of crime.

The arrest came after Zandstra confessed to his crimes when confronted with allegations of groping another young girl and a possible attempted kidnapping. The victim, Gretchen Harrington, disappeared on August 15, 1975, after leaving for Bible camp in Marple, Pennsylvania. The Trinity Church Chapel Christian Reform Church, where Zandstra was a pastor, was one of the host churches for the camp.

Zandstra was responsible for transporting the children from Trinity to The Reformed Presbyterian Church, where Harrington’s father was a pastor. When Harrington did not appear at The Reformed Presbyterian Church, her father became worried, and Zandstra reported her disappearance to the police. Sadly, skeletal remains identified as Harrington’s were found in Ridley Creek State Park on October 14, 1975.

District Attorney Stollsteimer expressed the impact of Harrington’s murder on the community, stating, “The murder of Gretchen Harrington has haunted members of law enforcement since that terrible day in August 1975.” He further emphasized that the tragedy had divided time into a “before” and “after” for the entire community and county.

An arrest warrant and criminal complaint were filed against Zandstra on July 17 after new evidence emerged. He is currently in jail in Cobb County, Georgia. This arrest brings some closure to a case that has haunted the community for decades.

The arrest of David Zandstra serves as a reminder that justice can still be pursued even after many years have passed. It also highlights the importance of thorough investigations and not giving up on cold cases. The community and the family of Gretchen Harrington can finally find some solace and closure knowing that the person responsible for her tragic death has been held accountable..

